Tennis-Miami women's singles final result
April 1 (Gracenote) - Result from the Miami Women's Singles Final on Saturday 10-Johanna Konta (Britain) beat 12-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-4 6-3
MONTE CARLO, April 13 A French Open semi-finallist last year, Ernests Gulbis looked far from ready for the claycourt season when he was thrashed 6-1 6-0 by Austrian Andreas Haider Mauer in Monte Carlo on Monday.
The unpredictable Latvian, seeded 13th, was never in the hunt as he opened proceedings on Centre Court.
"It's always tough for me to change from hard courts to clay," Gulbis, who was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the Roland Garros semis last year, told a news conference.
"Especially if I had a shitty season on hard court, to come play on clay, it's even tougher."
The top guns, including world number one Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer and defending champion Stanislas Wawrinka have first round byes at the first major event of the European claycourt season. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)
April 1 Roger Federer needed more than three hours to outlast Nick Kyrgios 7-6(9) 6-7(9) 7-6(5) in a pulsating Miami Open semi-final on Friday to set up another mouthwatering final clash with Rafa Nadal.