MONTE CARLO, April 15 There were glimpses of the formidable Rafa Nadal as the eight-times champions swept aside French Open champion Stan Wawrinka 6-1 6-4 on Friday to reach the Monte Carlo Master semi-finals.

The Spaniard, who set a tournament record of 46 wins in a row in the principality from 2005 to 2013 when he finished runner-up, will take on Andy Murray for a place in the final.

World number two Andy Murray raced into last four with a 6-2 6-0 demolition of Canadian Milos Raonic.

Opening proceedings on centre court, the Briton, who struggled in the previous round, was never bothered by 10th seed Raonic in a one-sided match.

Murray, who hit 19 winners and did not face single break point, was beaten twice by Nadal in the semi-finals of the first claycourt Masters of the season.

The fifth-seeded Nadal, who broke decisively in the ninth game of the second set, has yet to win a title this year.

Former world number one Roger Federer is up next against local favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

