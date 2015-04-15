Tennis-Wawrinka makes quick work of opening Miami match
March 25 Top seed Stan Wawrinka made his opening appearance at the Miami Open a quick one as he defeated Argentina's Horacio Zeballos in 65 minutes on Saturday.
April 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Monte Carlo Masters Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 14-Gael Monfils (France) beat Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 7-6(5) 7-6(6) 11-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat David Goffin (Belgium) 6-3 6-4 15-John Isner (U.S.) beat Viktor Troicki (Serbia) 7-6(4) 7-6(5) 4-Milos Raonic (Canada) beat Joao Sousa (Portugal) 6-3 7-6(4) 2-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Jeremy Chardy (France) 6-2 6-1 10-Gilles Simon (France) beat Benoit Paire (France) 6-4 7-5 9-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-3 6-4 3-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Lucas Pouille (France) 6-2 6-1 12-Roberto Bautista (Spain) beat Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) 6-7(3) 6-3 7-6(4) 6-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) 6-4 7-6(2) 16-Tommy Robredo (Spain) beat Marcel Granollers (Spain) 6-1 6-1 7-Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat Juan Monaco (Argentina) 6-1 6-4
March 25 The governing body for women's tennis (WTA) is considering changing the rules to allow coaches to instruct players from the stands, its chief executive Steve Simon said.