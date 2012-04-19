MONTE CARLO, April 19 World number one Novak Djokovic raised his eyes and arms to the sky after beating Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov to reach the Monte Carlo Masters quarter-finals on Thursday just hours after learning of the death of his grandfather.

The Serb fought back to overcome his emotions and move past Dolgopolov 2-6 6-1 6-4.

He was crying as he left the court to thunderous applause from a packed crowd.

Djokovic learned of his grandfather's death while he was practising on Thursday morning.

He had said how close he was to his grandfather, to whom he dedicated his victory in the recent Sony Ericsson Open in Miami. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ed Osmond)