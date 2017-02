MONTE CARLO, April 18 World number one Novak Djokovic advanced to the Monte Carlo Masters third round after defeating Italian Andreas Seppi 6-1 6-4 in the season's first big claycourt tournament on Wednesday.

The Serb, who is chasing Rafael Nadal's French Open crown after winning the last three grand slam events, had a flying start to go 4-0 up but was less impressive afterwards and needed 88 minutes to edge out Seppi - ranked 44th in the world.

Djokovic easily grabbed the first set but was made to work a little harder in the second as Seppi, who had lost their six previous ties, played more aggressively.

Djokovic will next take on 16th seed Alexandr Dolgopolov, who beat Australian teenager Bernard Tomic 6-2 5-7 6-1. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Mark Meadows)