* Djokovic satisfied with clay debut
* Nadal eases past Nieminen
(Adds Djokovic quotes, other results)
By Gregory Blachier
MONTE CARLO, April 18 World number one Novak
Djokovic and defending champion Rafael Nadal reached the Monte
Carlo Masters third round after straightforward victories on
Wednesday in the season's first big claycourt tournament.
Nadal beat Finland's Jarkko Nieminen 6-4 6-3 while Djokovic
defeated Italian Andreas Seppi 6-1 6-4.
Spaniard Nadal, who is chasing a record eighth consecutive
victory in Monte Carlo, resumed full training last week after a
right knee injury forced him to pull out of his semi-final clash
with Andy Murray in Miami.
He showed no signs of the problem as he recorded his 40th
win at the chic venue by the glittering Mediterranean, where he
has been unbeaten since 2005.
Nadal wowed the crowd as he hit some dramatic forehand
passes when Nieminen, 48th in the world, came to the net.
The second seed will next play Kazakhstan qualifier Mikhail
Kukushkin, who defeated Italian Filippo Volandri 7-6 2-6 6-2.
Serbia's Djokovic, who is chasing Nadal's French Open crown
after winning the last three grand slam events, had a flying
start to go 4-0 up but was less impressive afterwards and needed
88 minutes to edge out Seppi - ranked 44th in the world.
Djokovic easily grabbed the first set but was made to work a
little harder in the second as Seppi, who had lost their six
previous ties, played more aggressively.
"For the first official match (on clay) since Roland Garros
last year, it's satisfying," Djokovic told a news conference.
"We had a couple of long games but I served very well when I
needed to."
The top seed will take on 16th seed Alexandr Dolgopolov, who
beat Australian teenager Bernard Tomic 6-2 5-7 6-1, in the third
round.
Djokovic, who beat the inventive Ukrainian in straight sets
at last year's U.S. Open, said the threat would be bigger this
time as clay favoured Dolgopolov's game.
"You expect the unexpected from him," Djokovic said.
"He comes up with some drop shots, he changes the pace very
much. That's why he's very dangerous on clay, which is a slower
surface and gives him more time to come up with his shots."
Fellow Serb Janko Tipsarevic, the seventh seed, also
advanced after beating Spaniard Albert Montanes 6-2 6-3 in one
hour 33 minutes.
He will face Frenchman Gilles Simon, who hammered last
year's quarter-finalist Federico Gil 6-3 6-0.
Julien Benneteau recovered from a break down in each set to
upset 15th seed and last year's semi-finalist Juergen Melzer 6-4
6-3 to set up a third-round tie with Andy Murray.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)