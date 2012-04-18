* Djokovic satisfied with clay debut
By Gregory Blachier
MONTE CARLO, April 18 World number one Novak
Djokovic and defending champion Rafael Nadal reached the Monte
Carlo Masters third round after straightforward victories on
Wednesday in the season's first big claycourt tournament.
Nadal beat Finland's Jarkko Nieminen 6-4 6-3 while Djokovic
defeated Italian Andreas Seppi 6-1 6-4.
Last year's finalist David Ferrer, the fifth seed, suffered
a shock 6-3 6-2 loss to Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci.
Spaniard Nadal, who is chasing a record eighth consecutive
victory in Monte Carlo, resumed full training last week after a
right knee injury forced him to pull out of his semi-final clash
with Andy Murray in Miami.
He showed no signs of the problem as he recorded his 40th
win at the chic venue by the glittering Mediterranean, where he
has been unbeaten since 2005.
Nadal wowed the crowd as he hit some dramatic forehand
passes when Nieminen, 48th in the world, came to the net.
The second seed will next play Kazakhstan qualifier Mikhail
Kukushkin, who defeated Italian Filippo Volandri 7-6 2-6 6-2.
Serbia's Djokovic, who is chasing Nadal's French Open crown
after winning the last three grand slam events, had a flying
start to go 4-0 up but was less impressive afterwards and needed
88 minutes to edge out Seppi - ranked 44th in the world.
Djokovic easily grabbed the first set but was made to work a
little harder in the second as Seppi, who had lost their six
previous ties, played more aggressively.
"For the first official match (on clay) since Roland Garros
last year, it's satisfying," Djokovic told a news conference.
"We had a couple of long games but I served very well when I
needed to."
FERRER BEATEN
The top seed will take on 16th seed Alexandr Dolgopolov, who
beat Australian teenager Bernard Tomic 6-2 5-7 6-1, in the third
round.
Djokovic, who beat the inventive Ukrainian in straight sets
at last year's U.S. Open, said the threat would be bigger this
time as clay favoured Dolgopolov's game.
"You expect the unexpected from him," Djokovic said.
"He comes up with some drop shots, he changes the pace very
much. That's why he's very dangerous on clay, which is a slower
surface and gives him more time to come up with his shots."
The unexpected happened on the central court as Bellucci
destroyed world number six David Ferrer, who had a 24-3 ATP Tour
record this season and won three titles including the Acapulco
and Buenos Aires claycourt events.
The left-handed Brazilian, who was hammered in straight sets
by Ferrer in their three previous ties, produced a fine
combination of powerful forehands and defensive two-handed
backhands to upset the Spaniard.
Czech Tomas Berdych moved past Croatia's Marin Cilic 7-6 6-1
while eighth seeded Spaniard Nicolas Almagro defeated Italian
Potito Starace by the same score and next meets Swiss Stanislas
Wawrinka.
Serb Janko Tipsarevic, the seventh seed, advanced after
beating Spaniard Albert Montanes 6-2 6-3 in one hour 33 minutes
and will next face Frenchman Gilles Simon, who hammered last
year's quarter-finalist Federico Gil 6-3 6-0.
France's Julien Benneteau recovered from a break down in
each set to upset 15th seed and last year's semi-finalist
Juergen Melzer 6-4 6-3 to set up a third-round tie with Andy
Murray.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)