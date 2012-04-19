MONTE CARLO, April 19 World number four Andy Murray moved into the Monte Carlo Masters quarter-finals after France's Julien Benneteau retired from their third round match on Thursday.

Murray was leading a fiercely contested opening set 6-5 when Benneteau quit, having fallen in the previous game when sliding to a wide ball and injuring his ankle.

Benneteau received lengthy treatment after the fall and then took another injury timeout at the change of ends before deciding that he could not continue.

Murray was applauded as he brought ice bags to his opponent.

Before the Frenchman withdrew, Murray and the 31st ranked Benneteau had produced some high-quality tennis to entertain the crowd for more than an hour on a sunny morning next to the Mediterranean.

Murray will take on Czech Tomas Berdych, the sixth seed, or Japan's Kei Nishikori in the quarter-final. (Gregory Blachier; Editing by Martyn Herman)