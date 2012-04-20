Tennis-Tsonga beats Goffin to win Rotterdam title
Feb 19 Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed his first title since 2015 as he recovered to beat David Goffin 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in Rotterdam on Sunday.
MONTE CARLO, April 20 Czech Tomas Berdych overpowered world number four Andy Murray in their Monte Carlo Masters quarter-final on Friday to reach the last four for the second time in the season's first big claycourt event.
Berdych, the sixth seed, made the Scot dizzy as he relied on his powerful forehand to prevail 6-7 6-2 6-3 in two hours and 48 minutes.
The Czech, who already reached the semi-final of the Mediterranean glamour tournament in 2007, will face either world number one Novak Djokovic or Dutchman Robin Haase in the next round.
On a chilly morning, Murray had the luck to grab the opening set as Berdych wasted four set-point chances in the 12th game before faltering in the tie-break.
As the sun eventually shone, the world number seven tightened his grip and hit numerous winners to unsettle a frustrated Murray and cruise in the following sets. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Mark Meadows)
Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the World Indoor Tournament Men's Singles Final on Sunday 6-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat 3-David Goffin (Belgium) 4-6 6-4 6-1
Feb 18 Nikoloz Basilashvili is one win away from becoming the first player from Georgia to win an ATP Tour title after he sailed into the final of the Memphis Open on Saturday.