MONTE CARLO, April 20 Czech Tomas Berdych overpowered world number four Andy Murray in their Monte Carlo Masters quarter-final on Friday to reach the last four for the second time in the season's first big claycourt event.

Berdych, the sixth seed, made the Scot dizzy as he relied on his powerful forehand to prevail 6-7 6-2 6-3 in two hours and 48 minutes.

The Czech, who already reached the semi-final of the Mediterranean glamour tournament in 2007, will face either world number one Novak Djokovic or Dutchman Robin Haase in the next round.

On a chilly morning, Murray had the luck to grab the opening set as Berdych wasted four set-point chances in the 12th game before faltering in the tie-break.

As the sun eventually shone, the world number seven tightened his grip and hit numerous winners to unsettle a frustrated Murray and cruise in the following sets. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Mark Meadows)