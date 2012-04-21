MONTE CARLO, April 21 World number one Novak
Djokovic reached the Monte Carlo Masters tennis final when he
battled back from a set down to defeat sixth-seeded Czech Tomas
Berdych 4-6 6-3 6-2 on Saturday.
The Serbian will face either seven-times champion Rafael
Nadal or France's Gilles Simon who were meeting in the second
semi-final of the season's first big claycourt event.
Djokovic has been overcome by emotion at times since the
death of his grandfather on Thursday and the top seed had to
work hard to move past Berdych after two hours 42 minutes.
The Serbian repeatedly screamed out loud and clenched his
fists several times as he was mounting his fightback in the
second set.
He wowed the packed crowd when he hit a backhand winner to
wrap up the victory and advance to his 45th ATP Tour final.
