* Nadal takes 41st win in a row
* Emotional Djokovic comes back from set down
By Gregory Blachier
MONTE CARLO, April 21 World number one Novak
Djokovic will try to deal Rafael Nadal another blow when the
world's two top players clash in Sunday's Monte Carlo Masters
tennis final, where the Spaniard is chasing an eighth
consecutive crown.
Nadal recorded his 41st win in a row in the season's first
big claycourt event as he defeated Frenchman Gilles Simon 6-3
6-4 in Saturday's semi-finals, while the Serbian battled back
from a set down to beat sixth-seeded Czech Tomas Berdych 4-6 6-3
6-2.
Djokovic has won their last seven encounters, which were all
finals in grand slam or Masters events, including at the Madrid
and Rome claycourt tournaments last year.
"My feeling is I have much less to lose than him," Nadal
told a news conference. "I have everything to win. That's the
only positive thing about losing seven times.
"Being in the final is fantastic news... Don't forget that a
few weeks ago I didn't know if I would be here playing or not,"
added the Spaniard, who had to pull out of last month's Sony
Ericsson Masters in Miami before his semi-final because of a
knee injury.
Djokovic refused to regard himself as the favourite as Nadal
is unbeaten since 2005 in the principality and has reached this
year's final without dropping a set.
"It's an ultimate challenge," Djokovic, who lost the 2009
final to the Spaniard, told reporters.
"I need to play well from the first to the last point. I
cannot have ups and downs. I cannot afford that against Rafa.
I'm aware of that. But why not believe that I can win?"
Djokovic has been overcome by emotion at times since the
death of his grandfather on Thursday and the top seed had to
work hard to move past Berdych after two hours 42 minutes.
He wowed the packed crowd when he hit a backhand winner to
wrap up the victory and advance to his 45th ATP Tour final.
TURNING POINT
On a sunny afternoon by the Mediterranean, where the players
were distracted by gusty winds, Djokovic wasted an early break
chance in the first set with uncharacteristic unforced errors.
Berdych relied on his powerful forehand, as he did in his
quarter-final win over world number four Andy Murray, to clinch
the opening set.
Djokovic raised his arms to the sky after holding on to his
serve to take the hard-fought opening game of the second set.
He repeatedly screamed out loud and clenched his fists
several times as he mounted his fightback, breaking early in the
second set.
"That was the turning point probably," Djokovic said. "After
that I kind of tried to encourage myself and be positive on the
court. There was a change of momentum I think when I made a
break."
A more aggressive Djokovic broke early in the third set and
pushed Berdych into committing numerous mistakes, though the
Czech mostly blamed the tough conditions.
"My game is to be much more aggressive, play a bit riskier
than him... So when the wind starts to blow, then it takes the
ball and I start to make mistakes," Berdych said.
Nadal stuck to his typical aggressive style to upset Simon,
the ninth seed, who lacked the cutting edge on the crucial
points.
Though Simon had more break chances than Nadal, he did not
manage to convert any while Nadal grabbed his first opportunity
in each set to reach his 68th ATP final.
