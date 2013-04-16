Tennis-Israeli Peer forced to call time on career
Feb 28 Former world number 11 Shahar Peer, the most successful Israeli woman to play on the WTA Tour, announced her retirement because of injury on Tuesday.
MONTE CARLO, April 16 Eighth seed Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia suffered another early exit when he was beaten 7-6 6-1 by Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the Monte Carlo tennis second round on Tuesday.
World number 10 Tipsarevic, who has never made it past the third round at the claycourt Masters series event, extended his poor win-loss record to 2-6 since he reached the Australian Open last 16 in January.
The 21-year-old Dimitrov, regarded as one of the most gifted prospects on the tour, recovered from a break down in the first set then easily prevailed in the tie-break, wrapping it up with a subtle backhand pass.
The 34th-ranked Bulgarian then cruised to his first win of the season over a top-10 player to reach the last 16. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Clare Fallon)
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 6-Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) beat Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 6-2 6-0 Casper Ruud (Norway) beat Akira Santillan (Japan) 6-4 6-4 Joao Souza (Brazil) beat Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 6-2 7-6(3) 5-Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Marco Cecchinato (Italy) 6-4 7-6(4) Facundo Bagnis (Argentina) beat Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) 6-2 7-5 Alessandro Gi
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 4-Monica Puig (Puerto Rico) beat Francesca Schiavone (Italy) 6-4 7-6(4)