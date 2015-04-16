MONTE CARLO, April 16 Defending champion Stanislas Wawrinka suffered an ugly third round beating at the hands of Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov at the Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday.

Wawrinka, who beat fellow Swiss Roger Federer in last year's final, put up only token resistance as his game fell apart in a 6-1 6-2 rout on Centre Court.

Dimitrov will face the winner of the following match on court between Federer and French showman Gael Monfils in the quarter-finals.

Later on Thursday eight-rimes Monte Carlo champion Rafa Nadal takes on American John Isner and world number one Novak Djokovic is up against unseeded Austrian Andreas Haider-Maurer. (Writing by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)