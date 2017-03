MONTE CARLO, April 21 Rafael Nadal's eight-year reign at the Monte Carlo Masters was ended when he was beaten 6-2 7-6 by Novak Djokovic in the final on Sunday.

The Spaniard, who became the first player to win the same tournament eight time in a row, had enjoyed a 46-match winning streak at the claycourt Masters event before world number one Djokovic finally ended the run to win his first title at the principality.

