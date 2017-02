MONTE CARLO, April 17 World number four Andy Murray trashed Serbian Viktor Troicki 6-0 6-3 to book his place in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday.

The Scot, who reached the last four at the claycourt tournament last year, broke in the first game and never looked back to wrap up a straightforward victory after 67 minutes.

Third seed Murray, who received a first-round bye, looked in fine form as he unsettled Troicki with some exquisite drop shots and stuck to his usual tough defence to deny his opponent any chance to come back.

Troicki grabbed only five points on Murray's serve and never threatened the Scot, who will take on either France's Julien Benneteau or Austrian 15th seed Juergen Melzer for a place in the quarter-finals. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Mark Meadows)