Tennis-Carreno Busta downs Norwegian teen to reach Rio final
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 25 Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta came from a set down to beat Norwegian teenager Casper Ruud 2-6 7-5 6-0 and reach the final of the Rio Open on Saturday.
April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Third round results from the Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday (prefix denotes seeding, * new result). * Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) beat 8-Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 6-3 6-3 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 6-1 6-1 Robin Haase (Netherlands) beat Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 6-2 6-3 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat 16-Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 2-6 6-1 6-4 9-Gilles Simon (France) beat 7-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 6-0 4-6 6-1 4-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat 13-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 7-6(7) 6-2 6-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Kei Nishikori (Japan) 2-6 6-2 6-4 3-Andy Murray (Britain) beat Julien Benneteau (France) 6-5 (Benneteau retired)
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat 5-Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-1 6-4 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Casper Ruud (Norway) 2-6 7-5 6-0
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(2)