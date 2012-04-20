Tennis-Tsonga beats Goffin to win Rotterdam title
Feb 19 Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claimed his first title since 2015 as he recovered to beat David Goffin 4-6 6-4 6-1 in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in Rotterdam on Sunday.
April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Monte Carlo Masters men's singles quarter-final matches on Friday (prefix denotes seeding) 9-Gilles Simon (France) beat 4-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 7-5 6-4 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 7-5 6-4 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 6-4 6-2 6-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat 3-Andy Murray (Britain) 6-7(4) 6-2 6-3
Feb 18 Nikoloz Basilashvili is one win away from becoming the first player from Georgia to win an ATP Tour title after he sailed into the final of the Memphis Open on Saturday.