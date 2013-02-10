Tennis-Murray against wild cards for drug cheats
March 1 World number one Andy Murray is against giving wild cards to players returning from doping bans but the 29-year-old understands why tournament organisers make an exception for "big names".
PARIS Feb 10 World number 10 Richard Gasquet clinched his second title of the year by easily beating fellow Frenchman Benoit Paire 6-2 6-3 in the Montpellier Open on Sunday.
Gasquet, who had already won in Doha last month, took one hour and nine minutes to cruise past the 43th-ranked Paire.
The 26-year-old Gasquet, born only 40 miles from Montpellier, now has nine trophies to his name and his win on Sunday was the first time he had landed multiple titles in a single year since 2006.
"Three years ago, it was an incredible feeling to know that an event was going to take place in Montpellier, knowing that I would have a few opportunities to win it," Gasquet said on the court.
"It was one of my goals. I won in front of my friends, my family who were all in the stands. It's wonderful to have won two titles this season.
The world number 10 made a perfect start, breaking his opponent's serve in the first game before holding to swiftly take a 2-0 lead.
He proved too solid for the 23-year-old Paire and broke him a second time with a trademark backhand in the seventh game before wrapping it up 6-2 in 23 minutes.
Gasquet again took command with another break in the fifth game of the second set, only to see Paire level to 3-3 immediately, though he eventually tightened his grip to grab the last three games and extend his season win-loss record to 14-1. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Tom Pilcher)
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Taylor Townsend (U.S.) beat Jennifer Brady (U.S.) 7-5 7-6(4) 5-Christina McHale (U.S.) beat Fiona Ferro (France) 6-4 6-4 1-Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (Croatia) beat Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) 7-5 6-4 Julia Goerges (Germany) beat Kateryna Bondarenko (Ukraine) 2-6 6-4 6-3 3-Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) beat Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) 6-2 6-2 Ajla Tomlj
Feb 28 Former world number 11 Shahar Peer, the most successful Israeli woman to play on the WTA Tour, announced her retirement because of injury on Tuesday.