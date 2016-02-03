Tennis-Biel/Bienne Open women's singles final result
April 16 (Gracenote) - Result from the Biel/Bienne Open Women's Singles Final on Sunday Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) beat Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) 6-4 7-6(6)
Feb 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Montpellier International Men's Singles matches on Wednesday Round 2 Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat 2-Marin Cilic (Croatia) 7-6(4) 7-6(1) 1-Richard Gasquet (France) beat Ernests Gulbis (Latvia) 6-4 6-4 8-Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) beat Taro Daniel (Japan) 6-2 7-6(7) Michael Berrer (Germany) beat Kenny De Schepper (France) 6-3 6-4 Round 1 Edouard Roger-Vasselin (France) beat 5-Gael Monfils (France) 6-4 7-6(5)
April 15 (Gracenote) - Results from the U.S. Clay Court Championship Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 8-Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) beat Ernesto Escobedo (U.S.) 5-7 6-4 6-2 4-Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat 1-Jack Sock (U.S.) 4-6 6-4 6-3