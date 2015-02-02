Tennis-Nadal powers past Fognini into Miami Open final
March 31 Rafa Nadal rolled by unseeded Italian Fabio Fognini 6-1 7-5 on Friday to reach his fifth Miami Open final and a potential rematch of the Australian Open decider with Roger Federer.
Feb 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Montpellier International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday 5-Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) beat Dustin Brown (Germany) 2-6 7-6(1) 7-5 7-Joao Sousa (Portugal) beat Laurent Lokoli (France) 6-2 6-4 Tobias Kamke (Germany) beat Vincent Millot (France) 2-6 6-3 7-5
March 31 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Friday 5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-1 7-5