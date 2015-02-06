Tennis-Konta beats Wozniacki in straight sets in Miami final
April 1 Johanna Konta won the biggest title of her burgeoning career when she beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-3 in the women's final at the Miami Open on Saturday.
Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Montpellier International Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday 1-Gael Monfils (France) beat Steve Darcis (Belgium) 4-6 6-2 6-3 4-Richard Gasquet (France) beat 6-Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) 6-3 6-4 7-Joao Sousa (Portugal) beat 3-Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) 7-6(5) 6-4 5-Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) beat 2-Gilles Simon (France) 6-2 7-5
April 1 (Gracenote) - Result from the Miami Women's Singles Final on Saturday 10-Johanna Konta (Britain) beat 12-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-4 6-3