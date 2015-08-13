MONTREAL Aug 13 World number one Novak Djokovic stormed into the quarter-finals of the Rogers Cup with 6-2 6-1 demolition of Jack Sock on Thursday running his Masters 1000 winning streak to 28 matches.

A three-time champion on the Canadian hardcourts, Djokovic needed just 54 minutes against the overmatched American to book his spot in the last eight.

Djokovic got off to a sluggish start in the opening centre court match of the day but after breaking to go up 3-2 the 28-year-old Serb was in complete control with Sock managing just a single break chance, which he was unable to convert.

"At the beginning of the match I think we were both a bit rusty. I think he had more chances in the opening two or three service games of mine but I just managed to make the crucial break," said Djokovic.

"That was the turning point, going up 3-2 in the first set. Then I was in control.

"All in all it was better than the first match and hopefully it is going to progress in that way," said Djokovic, who beat Thomaz Bellucci 6-3 7-6 in his opening contest.

Djokovic continues to dominate at the ATP Tour's biggest events, unbeaten in a prestigious Masters 1000 tournament since he fell to Roger Federer in Shanghai last year. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto.; Editing by Larry Fine)