MONTREAL Aug 10 Milos Raonic recovered from a mid-match slump to win a third set tibreaker against wildcard Vasek Pospisil on Saturday and reach the final of the Rogers Cup.

Raonic, ranked 13th in the world, regained his composure to beat his fellow Canadian 6-4 1-6 7-6(4) and reach his first Masters series final.

His opponent in Sunday's title match will be either Rafa Nadal or world number one Novak Djokovic.

The pair were due to meet in the second semi-final, later on Saturday night. (Reporting by Tom Bartlett; editing by Julian Linden)