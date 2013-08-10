Tennis-Brazil Open men's singles final result
March 6 (Gracenote) - Result from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Final on Monday 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4
MONTREAL Aug 10 Milos Raonic recovered from a mid-match slump to win a third set tibreaker against wildcard Vasek Pospisil on Saturday and reach the final of the Rogers Cup.
Raonic, ranked 13th in the world, regained his composure to beat his fellow Canadian 6-4 1-6 7-6(4) and reach his first Masters series final.
His opponent in Sunday's title match will be either Rafa Nadal or world number one Novak Djokovic.
The pair were due to meet in the second semi-final, later on Saturday night. (Reporting by Tom Bartlett; editing by Julian Linden)
March 6 (Gracenote) - Result from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Final on Monday 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4
March 6 (Gracenote) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Andy Murray(Britain) 12040 2 (2) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 9825 3 (3) Stan Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5195 4 (4) Milos Raonic(Canada) 5080 5 (5) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 4730 6 (6) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 4415 7 (8) Marin Cilic(Croatia)
MELBOURNE, March 6 The relentless grind of the professional tennis tour proved too much for Australia's Ashleigh Barty during her teenage years but a break from the game to play cricket appears to be paying some pretty big dividends.