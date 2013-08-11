Tennis-Brazil Open men's singles final result
March 6 (Gracenote) - Result from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Final on Monday 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4
MONTREAL Aug 11 Rafa Nadal overpowered Canada's Milos Raonic 6-2 6-2 in the final of the men's Rogers Cup on Sunday to boost his confidence ahead of the U.S. Open, starting later this month.
Playing in his first tournament since his shock opening-round loss at Wimbledon, Nadal showed he was back to near his best, following up his semi-final win over Novak Djokovic on Saturday by easily beating the dangerous Raonic in just over an hour.
The victory provided Nadal with his third win at the Rogers Cup and his eighth ATP title this year.
The Spaniard will rise to three in the world rankings when they are issued on Monday while Raonic will move into the top 10 for the first time after becoming the first Canadian man in more than half a century to reach the Rogers Cup final. (Reporting by Tom Bartlett; Editing by Julian Linden)
March 6 (Gracenote) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Andy Murray(Britain) 12040 2 (2) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 9825 3 (3) Stan Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5195 4 (4) Milos Raonic(Canada) 5080 5 (5) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 4730 6 (6) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 4415 7 (8) Marin Cilic(Croatia)
MELBOURNE, March 6 The relentless grind of the professional tennis tour proved too much for Australia's Ashleigh Barty during her teenage years but a break from the game to play cricket appears to be paying some pretty big dividends.