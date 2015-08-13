Aug 13 Australian Nick Kyrgios has publicly apologised for an incendiary comment he directed at Swiss Stan Wawrinka during a match at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament on Wednesday.

"I would like to take this opportunity to apologise for the comments I made during the match last night vs Stan," Kyrgios tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

He also posted the comment on Facebook, adding: "My comments were made in the heat of the moment and were unacceptable on many levels.

"In addition to the private apology I've made, I would like to make a public apology as well. I take full responsibility for my actions and regret what happened."

His apology came in the wake of news that Kyrgios has been fined an undisclosed amount by The Association of Tennis Professionals.

The ATP said on Thursday that it had taken action against Kyrgios, 20, for the comment, which was picked up by a courtside microphone.

"Kokkinakis banged your girlfriend," Kyrgios said, referring to his Davis Cup team mate Thanasi Kokkinakis. "Sorry to tell you that, mate."

French Open champion Wawrinka, who separated from his wife last year, has been linked with Croatian WTA Tour player Donna Vekic, as has Kokkinakis.

Wawrinka did not appear to hear the comment at the time, but he was furious afterwards, calling at his official press conference and via Twitter for the ATP to take disciplinary action against Kyrgios.

"What was said I wouldn't say to my worst enemy. To stop so low is not only unacceptable but also beyond belief," he tweeted.

Kyrgios said after he had won the second-round match 6-7(8) 6-3 4-0, following Wawrinka's retirement due to a back injury, that he had been responding to words from the two-time grand slam champion.

"He was getting a bit lippy with me," Kyrgios said of Wawrinka. "Kind of in the heat of the moment. I don't know. I just said it."

The ATP released a statement which said, in part: "Further details of the fine will be made after Kyrgios has been notified." (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Larry Fine)