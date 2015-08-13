* Krygios apologises for insult

* ATP still reviewing matter (Updates with amount of fine)

MONTREAL Aug 13 Australian Nick Kyrgios has been fined $10,000 and may face further punishment for the insulting comment he directed at Swiss Stan Wawrinka during a match at the Rogers Cup, the ATP said on Thursday.

Kyrgios took to Twitter and Facebook to apologise for the incident but it did not stop the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) from issuing the maximum fine allowed for such an offence.

And the matter may not be done, as the ATP has not ruled out further action against Kyrgios.

"Nick Kyrgios has been fined the maximum on site amount of $10,000 for an insulting comment he made to Stan Wawrinka," an ATP said in a statement.

"The ATP ... is still reviewing that matter and additional penalties may be forthcoming."

Just a couple of hours after the ATP announced it would fine Kyrgios the 20-year-old player went into damage control mode.

"I would like to take this opportunity to apologise for the comments I made during the match last night vs Stan," Kyrgios tweeted.

He also posted the comment on Facebook, adding: "My comments were made in the heat of the moment and were unacceptable on many levels.

"In addition to the private apology I've made, I would like to make a public apology as well. I take full responsibility for my actions and regret what happened."

The ATP took the action against Kyrgios for a comment picked up by a courtside microphone.

"Kokkinakis banged your girlfriend," Kyrgios said, referring to his Davis Cup team mate Thanasi Kokkinakis. "Sorry to tell you that, mate."

French Open champion Wawrinka, who separated from his wife last year, has been linked with Croatian WTA Tour player Donna Vekic, as has Kokkinakis.

Wawrinka did not appear to hear the comment at the time, but he was furious afterwards, calling at his official press conference and via Twitter for the ATP to take disciplinary action against Kyrgios.

"What was said I wouldn't say to my worst enemy. To stop so low is not only unacceptable but also beyond belief," he tweeted.

Kyrgios said after he had won the second-round match 6-7(8) 6-3 4-0, following Wawrinka's retirement due to a back injury, that he had been responding to words from the two-time grand slam champion.

"He was getting a bit lippy with me," Kyrgios said of Wawrinka. "Kind of in the heat of the moment. I don't know. I just said it." (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Larry Fine/Steve Keating)