Tennis-Nadal powers past Fognini into Miami Open final
March 31 Rafa Nadal rolled by unseeded Italian Fabio Fognini 6-1 7-5 on Friday to reach his fifth Miami Open final and a potential rematch of the Australian Open decider with Roger Federer.
Aug 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Montreal Masters Men's Singles Round 3 matches on Thursday 4-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat 13-David Goffin (Belgium) 6-4 6-4 7-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 6-3 6-3 16-John Isner (U.S.) beat Nick Kyrgios (Australia) 7-5 6-3 Ernests Gulbis (Latvia) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 6-4 2-Andy Murray (Britain) beat Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) 6-3 6-2 Jeremy Chardy (France) beat Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) 4-6 7-6(1) 6-4 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Jack Sock (U.S.) 6-2 6-1 10-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat Bernard Tomic (Australia) 7-6(7) 6-3
March 31 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Friday 5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-1 7-5