Tennis-Federer beats Nadal in straight sets in Miami Open final
April 2 Roger Federer continued his recent mastery of Rafa Nadal when he beat his great rival 6-3 6-4 in the final of the Miami Open on Sunday.
Will rise to seventh in world rankings