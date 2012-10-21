Tennis-Svitolina gatecrashes top 10 after Dubai title
DUBAI, Feb 25 Seventh seed Elina Svitolina overpowered former world number one Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-2 to claim the Dubai Open on Saturday, the sixth, and biggest, title of her career.
Oct 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Kremlin Cup Men's Singles Final on Sunday 2-Andreas Seppi (Italy) beat 4-Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 3-6 7-6(3) 6-3
DUBAI, Feb 25 Seventh seed Elina Svitolina overpowered former world number one Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-2 to claim the Dubai Open on Saturday, the sixth, and biggest, title of her career.
Feb 25 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga stayed on course for a second successive title as he knocked out Australia's defending champion Nick Kyrgios 7-6(5) 2-6 6-4 to reach the Marseille Open final on Saturday.
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Result from the Dubai Championships Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) beat 10-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-4 6-2