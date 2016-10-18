Tennis-Australian Open mixed doubles final result
Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Result from the Australian Open Mixed Doubles Final on Sunday Abigail Spears/Juan Sebastian Cabal beat 2-Sania Mirza/Ivan Dodig 6-2 6-4
Oct 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Kremlin Cup Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 6-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Jurgen Melzer (Austria) 3-6 6-3 7-6(2) Evgeny Donskoy (Russia) beat Aslan Karatsev (Russia) 6-3 5-1 (Karatsev retired) Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) beat Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) 7-6(4) 6-4 Stephane Robert (France) beat Marcel Granollers (Spain) 5-2 (M. Granollers retired) Daniil Medvedev (Russia) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 6-4 4-0 (Kukushkin retired) 7-Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) beat Federico Gaio (Italy) 6-4 6-4 Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Ricardas Berankis (Lithuania) 6-1 6-2
MELBOURNE, Jan 28 Serena Williams said it was a "great feeling" to surpass Steffi Graf as the most prolific grand slam champion of the open era at the Australian Open on Saturday and was not prepared to put a number on the haul of titles she might end up with.
