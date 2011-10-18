Tennis-Ecuador Open men's singles round 1 results
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Ecuador Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Gerald Melzer (Austria) beat 6-Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 6-7(4) 6-3 7-6(4)
Oct 18 Kremlin Cup men's singles first round results from Moscow on Tuesday (prefix denotes seeding, * new result). * 6-Dmitry Tursunov (Russia) beat Albert Ramos (Spain) 7-6(5) 6-4 * 5-Alex Bogomolov Jr. (U.S.) beat Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) 3-6 6-3 6-4 * Michael Berrer (Germany) beat Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) 6-2 6-4 Jeremy Chardy (France) beat Potito Starace (Italy) 6-3 6-7(5) 7-6(2) Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) beat Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) 7-5 6-3 7-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat Konstantin Kravchuk (Russia) 7-6(5) 6-4
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 6 Fabio Fognini made his experience tell to beat Guido Pella in five sets and send Italy into the Davis Cup quarter-finals at the expense of depleted holders Argentina on Monday.
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Result from the Davis Cup World Group Round 1 match between Argentina and Italy on Monday Italy beat 1-Argentina 3-2 On Monday Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 2-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-2 On Sunday Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) beat Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) 4-6 6-4 6-1 3-6 6-3 On Saturday Carlos Berlocq/Leonardo Mayer (Argentina) beat Simone Bolelli/Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-3 6-3 4-6 2-6 7-6(7) On Fr