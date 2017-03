PARIS, Sept 26 Second seed Gilles Simon of France reached the final of the Moselle Open with a 6-4 6-4 defeat of Slovakian sixth seed Martin Klizan in Metz on Saturday.

Simon recovered from a second-set lapse to set up a final meeting on Sunday with either compatriot Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the third seed, or German fifth seed Philipp Kohlschreiber.

Simon broke decisively in the ninth game and followed up on serve to claim the opening set.

The Frenchman, however, fell 3-1 behind in the second set but he quickly regained his composure to win five of the six remaining games. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)