Tennis-Wawrinka makes quick work of opening Miami match
March 25 Top seed Stan Wawrinka made his opening appearance at the Miami Open a quick one as he defeated Argentina's Horacio Zeballos in 65 minutes on Saturday.
BERLIN May 1 World number three Andy Murray's bid to land his first claycourt tournament of his career was delayed on Friday when his Munich Open quarter-final against Czech Lukas Rosol was postponed to Saturday morning due to rain.
Organisers said the 27-year-old Scot would now take on the world number 41 at 0800GMT and would then play a semi-final later in the day if he won.
He had kicked off his claycourt season with a trouble-free straight sets win over Germany's Mischa Zverev. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)
March 25 The governing body for women's tennis (WTA) is considering changing the rules to allow coaches to instruct players from the stands, its chief executive Steve Simon said.