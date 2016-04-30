Tennis-Jet-lagged Johnson limps to Houston clay court victory
April 16 American Steve Johnson literally limped to a 6-4 4-6 7-5(5) victory over Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci in the final of the US Men’s Clay Court Championship in Houston on Sunday.
April 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Munich Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 4-Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) beat 5-Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-1 6-4 3-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat 8-Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4-6 6-2 6-3
April 16 (Gracenote) - Result from the U.S. Clay Court Championship Men's Singles Final on Sunday 4-Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat 8-Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 6-4 4-6 7-6(5)