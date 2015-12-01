Dec 1 Andy Murray, who put Britain on top of the tennis world with victory in the Davis Cup at the weekend, says he has given up talking to the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) about the future of the game back home as it is a waste of time.

The 28-year-old inspired Britain to the Davis Cup title for the first time in 79 years with their victory over Belgium in Ghent, but Murray, who clinched the final point on Sunday, said not enough was being down to nurture fresh talent.

"Nothing ever gets done. So I don't want to waste my time talking about stuff. I don't speak to any of the people who are in a high-up position about that," Murray told reporters on Monday.

"I don't know where the next generation are. It is a shame because, regardless of whether or not we had a load of players at the top of the professional game, the juniors were never a problem before.

"We used to have junior No.1s, and juniors competing for grand slams on the guys' and the girls' side. It was just that bringing them on to become the best seniors was something we weren't so good at.

"It's concerning not to have any juniors in the grand slams because that is something we were always very good at. It's not ideal."

Murray also complained about a lack of practice partners when he returned home to train at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.

"There is nobody to train with when I am at home, nobody to practise with anymore, which makes things frustrating," Murray said.

"You want to have the best possible practice and training to prepare for the biggest events and we don't have that anymore.

"There was not one person using any of the indoor courts and not one person in the gym. I took photos of it because the place cost like 40 million pounds ($60.38 million) and there are no people." ($1 = 0.6625 pounds) (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)