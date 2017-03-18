Tennis-Nottingham Open women's singles quarterfinal results
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Nottingham Open Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday 1-Johanna Konta (Britain) beat Ashleigh Barty (Australia) 6-3 7-5
March 18 World number one Andy Murray has withdrawn from next week's Mimai Masters with a right elbow injury, the Britain said on Saturday.
"Sadly due to my right elbow injury I will not be playing in Miami," the two-times champion said in a statement.
"Apologies to fans because it's one of my favourite tournaments. The focus now is getting ready for the clyacourt season."
Murray lost to Canadian world number 129 Vasek Pospisil in the second round at Indian Wells last week.
The Scot will be replaced in the main draw by American world number 136 Taylor Fritz. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)
STUTTGART, Germany, June 16 Tomas Berdych became the latest seeded player to crash out of the Stuttgart Open on Friday as Spaniard Feliciano Lopez edged past the Czech third seed 6-7(4) 6-3 6-4 to reach the last four.
June 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Stuttgart International Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat 3-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 6-7(4) 6-3 6-4