By Steve Keating
| MONTREAL
MONTREAL Aug 9 Andy Murray's North American
hard court seasons have had blazing starts the last two years
winning back-to-back Canadian titles only to see his play cool
off at the U.S. Open.
But after watching his title defence come to a shock end
with a 6-3 6-1 loss to South African Kevin Anderson on Tuesday
at the Montreal Masters, the world number four will employ a
little reverse psychology in this year's buildup to Flushing
Meadows.
"The last few years I played probably my best tennis here
and then at the U.S. Open not played so well," Murray told
reporters. "I would still have rather played better today.
"But I'll try and do well in the doubles with (brother)
Jamie and then get myself ready for Cincinnati because I'll need
to get some matches in for the U.S. Open.
"Obviously that's the goal, is to play my best tennis there
(U.S. Open)."
For all his success on the Canadian hard courts, which
include two other semi-finals appearances as well as two titles,
Murray has been unable to translate it into U.S. Open success
losing in the third round last year and the fourth round in
2009.
In 2008, the Briton won the Cincinnati Masters, his final
tune-up before heading to New York and advanced to the final
before losing to Roger Federer.
After his Montreal meltdown, Murray will be counting a
strong performance in Cincinnati next week to once again provide
a springboard into the year's final grand slam.
The Scotsman was at a loss to explain his miserable showing
in Montreal having prepared in much the same way he has the past
two years that saw him end the week lifting the trophy.
"Sometimes you make mistakes with your preparation but I've
done pretty similar stuff that I always do coming here," said
Murray. "It's just really a bad day.
"I'm not exactly sure why because it's normal to be a little
bit nervous and not play your best when you haven't played in
awhile.
"I'll try and do well in the doubles and get myself ready
for Cincinnati because I'll need to get some matches in."
Murray arrived in Canada sporting a new short-cropped
haircut and praising a new diet.
Taking a page out of Novak Djokovic's cookbook, Murray hopes
that a change in his eating habits will provide him with the
same boost in fitness the Serb has experienced and helped propel
him to the world's top ranking, two Grand Slam titles and a 48-1
record this year.
Murray claims the new diet has left him more energetic but
he looked lethargic against Anderson.
Playing his first event since a semi-final loss to Rafa
Nadal at Wimbledon, Murray spent the last few weeks putting
himself through a gruelling training camp in Miami that may have
left him drained.
"I trained in Miami for two weeks before I came here on
Thursday," said Murray. "I've been training for pretty much two
and a half weeks.
"I'll have a look at it the next couple of days and see.
I should have played more points and more sets maybe. I
don't know because I didn't feel that comfortable once the
points got started.
"You need to train hard these days to be at the top."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more tennis stories
for more sports stories