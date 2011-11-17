LONDON Nov 17 The state of flux in men's
tennis could present Andy Murray with the perfect opportunity in
2012 to end Britain's 76-year wait for a men's grand slam
champion, former British number one Greg Rusedski said.
With world number one Novak Djokovic under pressure to
defend over 13,000 ranking points following his stupendous 2011
season, Rafa Nadal still reeling from six successive defeats by
the Serb and Roger Federer on the wrong side of 30, the time is
right for Murray to strike and become the first British male to
lift a major since Fred Perry in 1936.
"Next year is going to be very important for Murray,"
Rusedski told Reuters in a telephone interview ahead of the ATP
World Tour Finals, where Murray has been drawn in the same group
as Djokovic.
"This year he's had his best year at the grand slams, he got
to the final in Australia (losing to Djokovic) and three semis
in Paris, Wimbledon and the (U.S.) Open. That shows he's getting
consistent.
"Coming up 2012 will be a very important year for him
because Federer is already 30 plus so he's in extra time.
"Djokovic cannot repeat the year (he's just had when he won
10 titles including three majors) and Rafa most likely will win
the French Open but this year he's struggled from his high
standards.
"So if you look at the opening for Murray, he's gotta win
one in the next year or so if he's going to win a major."
Looking back at the records over the past 30 years, most
multiple men's grand slam winners had won their first major by
the time they were blowing out 23 candles on their birthday
cakes.
With Murray due to celebrate his quarter century next May,
such statistics are unlikely to favour a player who is the only
one among the top four without a grand slam title though
Rusedski was more optimistic.
"The stat that is good for Murray is that he got into the
top 10 before 20 years of age and there is only one player
...who has never won a major getting into top 10 before the age
of 20 and that was Marcelo Rios.
"The way he plays, he can beat 97 of the top 100 guys. But
when it comes down to the final of a major and both guys are
playing their best tennis, the one who is going to be a little
bit more aggressive is going to come through.
"Murray has got the realisation of that after this year so
he needs to put that practice into action."
While Murray has usually picked Flushing Meadows as the
venue where he is most likely to triumph, Rusedski believes he
has more chances of succeeding at the Australian Open as he
might be able to catch the opposition napping just weeks into
the new season.
"Andy always plays great in the Australian Open and has been
in the final twice," said Rusedski.
"The guys aren't necessary sharp coming into that event so
for me that's probably he's best chance at winning a major."
