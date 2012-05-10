* Top-ranked pair demand return to red clay
* Blue courts slammed for being too slippery
By Iain Rogers
MADRID, May 10 The Madrid Open was in danger of
losing two of its star attractions for next year's edition after
Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic said they would boycott the
Masters event unless organisers ditched the controversial blue
clay courts.
World number one Djokovic and number two Nadal have been the
most vocal in attacking the new surface, which organisers argue
makes it easier for TV viewers to follow the balls but many
players say is much more slippery than traditional red clay.
Nadal was dumped out in the third round on Thursday when he
was upset by 15th seed Fernando Verdasco, the French Open
champion's first defeat on clay in 23 matches and his first loss
to his Spanish compatriot in 14 meetings on all surfaces.
"The ATP and the tournament can do what they want," a
visibly irritated Nadal told a news conference.
"I tried my best to prepare but I wasn't good enough to
adapt my game to this court," added the 25-year-old, who was
chasing a third straight clay title of the season.
"The only thing that I know is that if things continue like
this I am very sad but next year will be one less tournament in
my calendar."
Organisers declined to comment, while the ATP said the blue
courts are a one-year experiment and a decision will be taken on
whether to keep them for 2013 once all feedback had been
considered.
CHUCK NORRIS
Djokovic slammed the Manolo Santana centre court after his
laboured second-round victory on Tuesday and joked that he was
considering wearing football boots or enlisting the help of
action star Chuck Norris to help deal with the slick surface.
He slipped and slid his way to a 7-6 6-4 win against
unseeded Swiss Stanislas Wawrinka on Thursday before announcing
he would not play in the Spanish capital next year unless the
red clay courts were reinstated.
"They are saying it's exactly the same as the red clay which
is not true because there is a big difference," the Serb said.
"You are tripping and slipping and sliding all the time and
winner will be the one who doesn't get hurt until the end of the
week because a lot of players fell down," he added.
"Generally it's a new experience and the way it looks this
year hopefully the last experience."
After his comfortable third-round win against Richard
Gasquet on Thursday, world number three Roger Federer said he
understood Nadal's frustration.
"He was against it from the start and so was I so obviously
for him to go out in the third round is disappointing," the
Swiss told a news conference.
"We never felt comfortable on the surface, it is a tough
surface and that only makes you angry even more."
Nadal complained that having to play on a surface that is so
different to the courts used at other tournaments, including the
French Open starting later this month, was too disruptive.
"I think the tournament is great but that is a bad
decision," he said.
"The movements are very important for me and here I cannot
move so I cannot hit the ball the way that I want."
Although the blue clay is extracted from crushed brick, like
the traditional red, the material is stripped of its iron oxide
before being dyed.
The process has made the blue courts feel much slicker than
the traditional red ones, which are typically slower.
"If you put the Cincinnati tournament on grass just before
the U.S. Open do you think people are going to be happy? I don't
think so," added Nadal.
"That's a similar situation. It's not drastic I am just
being consistent.
"I am not prepared to risk something happening next year if
nothing changes.
"I am going to Rome now with maybe a bit of a lack of
confidence which I don't deserve after all the work I have put
in here. The colour has to change and it has to be a proper clay
court."
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)