MADRID May 10 The Madrid Open was in danger of
losing one of its star attractions for next year's edition after
Rafa Nadal threatened to boycott the Masters event in 2013
unless organisers ditch the controversial blue clay courts.
The world number two and French Open champion has joined
number one Novak Djokovic and others in attacking the new
surface, which organisers argue makes it easier for TV viewers
to follow the balls, for being too slippery.
Nadal was dumped out in the third round on Thursday when he
was beaten by 15th seed Fernando Verdasco, his first defeat on
clay in 23 matches and his first loss to his Spanish compatriot
in 14 meetings on all surfaces.
"The ATP and the tournament can do what they want," a
visibly irritated Nadal told a news conference after the shock
defeat.
"I tried my best to prepare but I wasn't good enough to
adapt my game to this court," added the 25-year-old, who was
chasing a third straight clay title of the season.
"The only thing that I know is that if things continue like
this I am very sad but next year will be one less tournament in
my calendar."
Organisers did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
CHUCK NORRIS
Djokovic slammed the Manolo Santana centre court after his
laboured second-round victory on Tuesday and joked that he was
considering wearing football boots or enlisting the help of
action star Chuck Norris to help deal with the slick surface.
Nadal complained that having to play on a surface that is so
different to the traditional red clay courts used at other
tournaments, including the French Open starting later this
month, was too disruptive.
"I think the tournament is great but that is a bad
decision," he said.
"The movements are very important for me and here I cannot
move so I cannot hit the ball the way that I want."
Although the blue clay is extracted from crushed brick, like
the traditional red ones, the material is stripped of its iron
oxide before being dyed.
The process involved has made the blue court feel much more
slicker than the traditional red clay, which are slower.
"If you put the Cincinnati tournament on grass just before
the U.S. Open do you think people are going to be happy? I don't
think so," added Nadal.
"That's a similar situation. It's not drastic I am just
being consistent.
"I am not prepared to risk something happening next year if
nothing changes.
"I am going to Rome now with maybe a bit of a lack of
confidence which I don't deserve after all the work I have put
in here. The colour has to change and it has to be a proper clay
court."
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)