MADRID Nov 3 World number two Rafa Nadal has pulled out of the Paris Masters saying he needs to focus on the World Tour Finals and Spain's Davis Cup final against Argentina next month.

The Spaniard, who has never won the indoor hard court event at the Palais Omnisports in Bercy, said on his Facebook page it had been a tough decision but he was also thinking about his preparations for next year.

"I won't be playing this upcoming week the tournament in Paris Bercy," Nadal wrote.

"It's been a difficult decision to take but I understand that it is what I need to do right now to prepare well for the end of this season and also for 2012.

"I hope I can be back in 2012 to that great event in the most beautiful city in the world, and hopefully try to win it one day." (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)