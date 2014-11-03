MADRID Nov 3 Rafa Nadal is expected to be released from a clinic in Barcelona within 48 hours after undergoing an appendectomy on Monday, the world number three's spokesman said.

After losing in Basel last month, Spaniard Nadal announced that his difficult 2014 season, when he has endured injury, illness and worrying defeats, was over and he would be having surgery for appendicitis.

The 28-year-old is aiming to return at the Qatar Open in Doha on Jan. 5 -- a tournament he won this year before his body started letting him down.

Spokesman Benito Perez-Barbadillo said Nadal would be released in 24 to 48 hours and if he was out on Tuesday he would speak to the media at the entrance to the clinic at around 1330 GMT.

Nadal missed last week's Paris Masters event and will also be absent from the season-ending ATP World Tour finals in London, where he has twice reached the final. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Martyn Herman)