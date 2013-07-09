Tennis-Wawrinka suffers early defeat in Dubai
DUBAI, Feb 28 World number three Stan Wawrinka fell at the first hurdle in the Dubai Open on Tuesday, beaten 7-6(4) 6-3 by 77th-ranked Bosnian Damir Dzumhur.
July 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Newport International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Nicolas Mahut (France) beat Rhyne Williams (U.S.) 6-2 6-4 Alex Kuznetsov (U.S.) beat 7-Kenny De Schepper (France) 6-3 6-4 Michael Russell (U.S.) beat Illya Marchenko (Ukraine) 6-1 4-6 6-4 4-Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) beat Matthew Ebden (Australia) 6-4 6-1 8-Rajeev Ram (U.S.) beat Adrien Bossel (Switzerland) 6-2 6-2 Jan Hernych (Czech Republic) beat Ante Pavic (Croatia) 7-6(6) 6-3 Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) beat 5-Edouard Roger-Vasselin (France) 7-6(5) 6-4 Tim Smyczek (U.S.) beat 1-Sam Querrey (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(8) Prakash Amritraj (India) beat Flavio Cipolla (Italy) 6-2 6-3 Vasek Pospisil (Canada) beat Denis Kudla (U.S.) 1-6 6-3 6-3 3-Igor Sijsling (Netherlands) beat Matteo Viola (Italy) 6-4 6-1 Jack Sock (U.S.) beat 6-Marinko Matosevic (Australia) 6-2 (Matosevic retired)
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Ernesto Escobedo (U.S.) beat Stefan Kozlov (U.S.) 6-1 2-6 6-0 Adrian Mannarino (France) beat Taylor Fritz (U.S.) 3-6 7-6(5) 6-4 5-David Goffin (Belgium) beat Stephane Robert (France) 6-1 6-2 Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat 8-John Isner (U.S.) 6-4 6-4 Borna Coric (Croatia) beat Lucas Gomez (Mexico) 6-1 6-1
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) beat Renata Zarazua (Mexico) 7-5 6-7(1) 6-1 Heather Watson (Britain) beat Bethanie Mattek-Sands (U.S.) 7-5 6-3 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat Chloe Paquet (France) 6-2 6-1 Pauline Parmentier (France) beat Nicole Gibbs (U.S.) 7-5 6-7(6) 6-2 8-Andrea Petkovic (Germany) beat Jamie Loeb (U.S.) 2-6 6-1 6-3 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) b