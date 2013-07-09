July 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Newport International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Nicolas Mahut (France) beat Rhyne Williams (U.S.) 6-2 6-4 Alex Kuznetsov (U.S.) beat 7-Kenny De Schepper (France) 6-3 6-4 Michael Russell (U.S.) beat Illya Marchenko (Ukraine) 6-1 4-6 6-4 4-Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) beat Matthew Ebden (Australia) 6-4 6-1 8-Rajeev Ram (U.S.) beat Adrien Bossel (Switzerland) 6-2 6-2 Jan Hernych (Czech Republic) beat Ante Pavic (Croatia) 7-6(6) 6-3 Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) beat 5-Edouard Roger-Vasselin (France) 7-6(5) 6-4 Tim Smyczek (U.S.) beat 1-Sam Querrey (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(8) Prakash Amritraj (India) beat Flavio Cipolla (Italy) 6-2 6-3 Vasek Pospisil (Canada) beat Denis Kudla (U.S.) 1-6 6-3 6-3 3-Igor Sijsling (Netherlands) beat Matteo Viola (Italy) 6-4 6-1 Jack Sock (U.S.) beat 6-Marinko Matosevic (Australia) 6-2 (Matosevic retired)