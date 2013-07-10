Tennis-Acapulco International women's singles final result
March 5 (Gracenote) - Result from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat 2-Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-1 7-5
July 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Newport International Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Nicolas Mahut (France) beat Tim Smyczek (U.S.) 6-2 6-4 2-John Isner (U.S.) beat Adrian Mannarino (France) 6-0 7-6(7) Michal Przysiezny (Poland) beat 8-Rajeev Ram (U.S.) 2-6 7-5 6-3 4-Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) beat Prakash Amritraj (India) 6-2 6-1 Michael Russell (U.S.) beat Alex Kuznetsov (U.S.) 6-3 6-4 Jan Hernych (Czech Republic) beat Jack Sock (U.S.) 6-3 4-6 6-4 Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) beat Vasek Pospisil (Canada) 6-4 1-6 6-3 3-Igor Sijsling (Netherlands) beat Yuichi Sugita (Japan) 6-3 6-4
SAO PAULO, March 4 Pablo Cuevas beat Spanish top seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 7-6(2) on Saturday to set himself for a chance of a third consecutive Brasil Open title.
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 1-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 6-3 7-6(2) 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat 4-Joao Sousa (Portugal) 6-7(5) 7-5 6-2