July 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Newport International Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Nicolas Mahut (France) beat Tim Smyczek (U.S.) 6-2 6-4 2-John Isner (U.S.) beat Adrian Mannarino (France) 6-0 7-6(7) Michal Przysiezny (Poland) beat 8-Rajeev Ram (U.S.) 2-6 7-5 6-3 4-Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) beat Prakash Amritraj (India) 6-2 6-1 Michael Russell (U.S.) beat Alex Kuznetsov (U.S.) 6-3 6-4 Jan Hernych (Czech Republic) beat Jack Sock (U.S.) 6-3 4-6 6-4 Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) beat Vasek Pospisil (Canada) 6-4 1-6 6-3 3-Igor Sijsling (Netherlands) beat Yuichi Sugita (Japan) 6-3 6-4