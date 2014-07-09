July 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Newport International Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 2-Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) beat Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) 7-5 7-6(3) 1-John Isner (U.S.) beat Austin Krajicek (U.S.) 6-3 6-3 Dudi Sela (Israel) beat 8-Adrian Mannarino (France) 6-3 6-1 3-Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) beat Ante Pavic (Croatia) 6-2 6-2 7-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Rajeev Ram (U.S.) 7-5 6-2 Samuel Groth (Australia) beat Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) 7-6(7) 7-6(3) 4-Nicolas Mahut (France) beat Luke Saville (Australia) 6-4 6-2 6-Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat Tatsuma Ito (Japan) 6-3 2-0 (Ito retired)