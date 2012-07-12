Tennis-Buenos Aires Open men's singles semifinal results
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Buenos Aires Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 7-5 6-2
July 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Newport International Men's Singles matches on Thursday Quarterfinal Rajeev Ram (U.S.) beat 2-Kei Nishikori (Japan) 7-6(8) 6-3 Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) beat Dudi Sela (Israel) 6-4 6-3 Round 2 Benjamin Becker (Germany) beat 3-Milos Raonic (Canada) 6-3 6-3 6-Ryan Harrison (U.S.) beat Jesse Levine (U.S.) 6-3 6-4
Feb 18 Karolina Pliskova stormed to her second WTA title of the year, beating Caroline Wozniacki 6-3 6-4 in the Qatar Open in Doha on Saturday.
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Result from the Qatar Open Women's Singles Final on Saturday 2-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) beat Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-3 6-4