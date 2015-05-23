Tennis-Miami women's singles final result
April 1 (Gracenote) - Result from the Miami Women's Singles Final on Saturday 10-Johanna Konta (Britain) beat 12-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-4 6-3
May 23 Austrian Dominic Thiem snatched his maiden ATP career title when he beat Argentine fourth seed Leonardo Mayer 6-7(8) 7-5 7-6(2) to win the Nice Open on Saturday.
World number 42 Thiem, labelled one of the world's top prospects, lacked composure in the first set as he lost the tiebreak 10-8.
He took the only break of the match in the 12th game of the second set to level the tie, powering through the final set's decider 7-2.
The 21-year-old Thiem is on a third-round collision course with local favourite Gael Monfils should they both progress at the French Open. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Douglas Beattie)
April 1 (Gracenote) - Result from the Miami Women's Singles Final on Saturday 10-Johanna Konta (Britain) beat 12-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-4 6-3
April 1 Roger Federer needed more than three hours to outlast Nick Kyrgios 7-6(9) 6-7(9) 7-6(5) in a pulsating Miami Open semi-final on Friday to set up another mouthwatering final clash with Rafa Nadal.