Tennis-Nadal powers past Fognini into Miami Open final
March 31 Rafa Nadal rolled by unseeded Italian Fabio Fognini 6-1 7-5 on Friday to reach his fifth Miami Open final and a potential rematch of the Australian Open decider with Roger Federer.
May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Nice Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat Victor Estrella (Dominican Republic) 7-6(5) 6-2 Borna Coric (Croatia) beat Samuel Groth (Australia) 7-5 6-3 Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat Ruben Bemelmans (Belgium) 6-2 6-3 Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat Michael Venus (New Zealand) 7-5 6-3
March 31 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Friday 5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-1 7-5