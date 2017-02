Tennis-Davis Cup world group round 1 Draw

Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Draw from the Davis Cup World Group Round 1 matches on Friday Round 1 Italy lead 1-Argentina 2- 0 Germany are level with 7-Belgium 1- 1 Australia lead 4-Czech Republic 2- 0 U.S. lead 5-Switzerland 1- 0 6-France lead Japan 2- 0 Canada are level with 3-Britain 1- 1 8-Serbia lead Russia 2- 0 2-Croatia are level with Spain 1- 1