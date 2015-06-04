Tennis-Federer saves match points to beat Berdych in Miami quarter-final
March 30 Roger Federer survived two match points before beating Tomas Berdych in a third-set tiebreak in the Miami Open quarter-finals on Thursday.
June 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the French Open Men's Doubles Semifinal matches on Thursday 3-Ivan Dodig/Marcelo Melo (Croatia/Brazil) beat 5-Jean-Julien Rojer/Horia Tecau (Netherlands/Romania) 6-3 7-5 1-Bob Bryan/Mike Bryan (U.S.) beat 6-Simone Bolelli/Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-3 6-3
March 30 Roger Federer survived two match points before beating Tomas Berdych in a third-set tiebreak in the Miami Open quarter-finals on Thursday.
March 30 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 4-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 10-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) 6-2 3-6 7-6(6)